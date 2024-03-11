Protests drove Nepal’s king off the throne 16 years ago. Now, protests are trying to bring him back

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Sixteen years ago, mass protests in Nepal forced then-King Gyanendra Shah to give up the throne and clear the way for a republic. Now, a new wave of protest is trying to bring him back. Royalist groups and supporters of former King Gyanendra have been holding rallies to demand the restoration of the monarchy and the nation’s former status as a Hindu state. They accuse the government and political parties of corruption and failed governance and say people are frustrated with politicians. Weeks of street protests in 2006 forced then-King Gyanendra to abandon his authoritarian rule and introduce democracy. Analysts say it is not likely the king will be reinstated any time soon, but his supporters are vowing to continue their campaign.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.