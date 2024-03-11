Purple Ohio? Parties in the former bellwether state take lessons from 2023 abortion, marijuana votes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s political pendulum swung left last year as voters in the one-time bellwether state overwhelmingly supported enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution and voted to legalize recreational marijuana. Academics, politicos and Republicans caution not to read too much into 2023’s outcomes. But the victories have been encouraging for Democrats, who are defending a pivotal U.S. Senate seat in a state that’s twice supported Donald Trump by wide margins. Democratic Chair Elizabeth Walters says Republican politicians showed voters last year they “were not on their side.” Ohio’s Republican chairman says he likes Republicans’ chances in 2024, but the party cannot be overconfident.

By JULIE CARR SMYTH and SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON The Associated Press/Report for America

