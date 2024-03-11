Spanish and European officials mark the 20th anniversary of the Madrid train bombings

MADRID (AP) — King Felipe VI of Spain says victims of terror attacks are a symbol of the constant need to guard freedom and the rule of law against threats. The monarch spoke Monday at a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of one of Europe’s deadliest extremist attacks. Felipe told officials attending the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism that “remembering … is a commitment that cities make to terror victims.” The annual event was held this year in Madrid. March 11 was chosen as a day of continent-wide commemoration of terrorism victims. The Madrid train bombings on March 11, 2004 killed nearly 193 people.

