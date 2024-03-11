UN-backed commission says 30,000 children are suffering rights abuses in northeastern Syria

GENEVA (AP) — A U.N.-backed commission says five years after the Islamic State group lost the last sliver of land it once controlled in Syria, nearly 30,000 children of militants and their supporters from various nationalities are suffering abuses in camps, prisons and rehabilitation centers in the war-torn country’s northwest. The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria says most of the children were brought by their parents to parts of Syria and Iraq after the extremists declared a caliphate there in 2014. It is urging all countries with children in Syria to repatriate them and integrate them into their societies.

