UN envoy: Finding that some hostages were victims of sexual violence doesn’t justify Israeli attacks

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy focusing on sexual violence in conflict is warning Israel that the finding of “clear and convincing information” that some hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel were subjected to sexual violence “does not in any way legitimize further hostilities.” Pramila Patten told the U.N. Security Council: “In fact, it creates a moral imperative for a humanitarian cease-fire to end the unspeakable suffering imposed on Palestinian civilians in Gaza and bring about the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” Israel’s foreign minister sat at the council table listening. “Continuation of hostilities can, in no way, protect them,” she said. “It can only expose them to further risk of violence, including sexual violence.”

