Wisconsin officials release names of 7 Virginia residents killed in crash that claimed 9 lives

Authorities have released the names of seven Virginia residents who were killed when the van they were in collided with a semi-trailer in western Wisconsin, leaving a 2-year-old as the only survivor. The Clark County sheriff’s office said Monday the van’s driver, six other adults and a 6-month-old child died at the scene of Friday morning’s crash. The semi-trailer driver, 51-year-old Daniel Liddicoat of Rewey, Wisconsin, also was pronounced dead at the scene. The 2-year-old was among seven victims ejected from the van by the crash, about 50 miles southeast of Eau Claire. Nathaniel Jahn says he pulled the toddler from the wreckage after witnessing the crash.

