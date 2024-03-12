An alert Polish taxi driver averts a scam in which an elderly woman could have lost about $36,000

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in southeastern Poland say that an alert tax driver prevented a scam in which an elderly woman would have lost the equivalent of about $36,000 for a phony bailout of relatives from jail. Police in the city of Rzeszow said a caller instructed the driver last week to collect a package from an elderly woman and deliver it to an address that would be sent to him. The driver became suspicious and contacted local police when the client kept calling and asking if he had picked up the package and was on his way. The police realized it was another of recently frequent scams and the package with the money was returned to the woman.

