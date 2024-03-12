Another suspect arrested in shooting that wounded 8 high school students at Philadelphia bus stop

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a third suspect has been arrested in a shooting that wounded eight Philadelphia high school students at a bus stop last week. A fourth person was still being sought. The name of the 19-year-old suspect hasn’t been made public, but police said he will face attempted murder, aggravated assault, and other charges in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. It was the fourth shooting in four days involving the city’s transit system, the other three of which were fatal. Two 18-year-old suspects were charged earlier. Authorities said Northeast High students were waiting for a bus when three masked suspects opened fire, hitting eight students aged 15 to 17 years old. All were later said to be in stable condition.

