David Mixner, LGBTQ+ activist and Bill Clinton campaign advisor, dies at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — David Mixner, a longtime LGBTQ+ activist who was an adviser to Bill Clinton during his presidential campaign and later called him out over the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy regarding gays in the military, has died. He was 77. LGBTQ+ Victory Fund President and CEO Annise Parker says Mixner died Monday at his home in New York City. In 1991, Mixner was one of the founding members of the organization, which recruits and supports LGBTQ+ candidates. In a statement, the Victory Fund calls Mixner “a courageous, resilient and unyielding force for social change at a time when our community faced widespread discrimination and an HIV/AIDS crisis ignored by the political class in Washington.”

