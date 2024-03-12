Dozens allege child sexual abuse in Maryland treatment program under newly filed lawsuits
By LEA SKENE
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — More than three dozen people allege in lawsuits filed this week that they were sexually abused as children inside a Maryland residential program for youths that closed in 2017. Attorneys filed two separate lawsuits Tuesday alleging decades of abuse by staff members of the Good Shepherd Services behavioral health treatment center in Baltimore County. The complaints add to a growing pile of litigation since Maryland lawmakers eliminated the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse cases last year. Good Shepherd was closed in 2017 amid state agency concerns about how it was operating. None of the defendants in the lawsuits immediately responded to requests for comment Tuesday.