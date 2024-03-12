Enrique Mazzola extends contract as music director of Lyric Opera of Chicago through 2030-31

CHICAGO (AP) — Enrique Mazzola extended his contract as music director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago through 2030-31 as the company announced a 2024-25 season that opens with him conducting Verdi’s “Rigoletto” in September. A pair of contemporary works highlight the season. They include Jeanine Tesori’s “Blue” starting Nov. 16 and Missy Mazzoli’s “The Listeners” beginning March 30, 2025. The six productions match the number in 2023-24. The 55-year-old Mazzola succeeded Andrew Davis with a five-year contract in 2021-22. He also will conduct Beethoven’s “Fidelio” and “The Listeners.”

