Europe’s world-first AI rules are set for final approval. Here’s what happens next

LONDON (AP) — European Union lawmakers are set to give final approval to the 27-nation bloc’s artificial intelligence law. The move Wednesday will put the world-leading set of rules on track to take effect later this year. Lawmakers in the European Parliament are poised to vote in favor of the Artificial Intelligence Act five years after they were first proposed. The AI Act is expected to act as a global signpost for other governments grappling with how to regulate the fast-developing technology. Next year, the law will take effect for generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which will have to mitigate risks and put cybersecurity measures in place, among other steps.

