German military still has ‘too little of everything’ but progress is being made, commissioner says

BERLIN (AP) — The German parliament’s commissioner for the armed forces says the country’s military still has “too little of everything,” but progress is being made in securing new equipment nearly two years after a special fund was set up to modernize it. Days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged to increase Germany’s defense spending to a NATO target of 2% of gross domestic product and set up the 100 billion-euro ($109 billion) special fund. The commissioner says the military is still short on ammunition, spare parts, radio devices, tanks, ships and aircraft.

