House GOP launch new probe of Jan. 6 and try shifting blame for the Capitol attack away from Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are launching a vast re-investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, seeking to push the blame away from Donald Trump. As he campaigns to return to the White House, the House Administration subcommittee on Oversight held the first of regular public hearings. Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, the Republican chairman, said there are still questions. But the top Democrat, Rep. Norma Torres of California, said Republicans are trying to “muddle our history.” This comes as Trump faces a federal indictment over his actions around Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s election.

