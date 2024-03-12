Man bitten by a crocodile after falling off his boat at a Florida Everglades marina

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man visiting the Florida Everglades is recovering after being bitten by a crocodile after falling off a boat. The National Park Service says the attack occurred Sunday afternoon at the Flamingo Marina in Everglades National Park. Officials said Monday that the 68-year-old man capsized his sailboat in the marina basin and was attempting to swim to shore with his boat when witnesses saw him go under the water. Park rangers responded and treated a cut on the man’s leg. Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue transported him to a hospital in stable condition. Rangers and park biologists were investigating and monitoring the suspected crocodile.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.