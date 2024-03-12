Man suspected of robberies fatally shot by Texas officers after the robbery of a liquor store

OAK RIDGE NORTH, Texas (AP) — Police say a man suspected of several robberies in southeastern Texas was fatally shot by officers with a joint task force after they saw him rob a liquor store at gunpoint. Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon says the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, fled officers Monday night and eventually brandished a weapon, leading four officers with the Houston Police Department, a Harris County sheriff’s deputy and a state trooper to shoot him in the town of Oak Ridge North. No officers were injured and all are on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.