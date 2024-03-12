Man suspected of robberies fatally shot by Texas officers after the robbery of a liquor store
OAK RIDGE NORTH, Texas (AP) — Police say a man suspected of several robberies in southeastern Texas was fatally shot by officers with a joint task force after they saw him rob a liquor store at gunpoint. Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon says the man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, fled officers Monday night and eventually brandished a weapon, leading four officers with the Houston Police Department, a Harris County sheriff’s deputy and a state trooper to shoot him in the town of Oak Ridge North. No officers were injured and all are on paid leave pending an investigation into the shooting.