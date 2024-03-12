Man, woman found dead after explosion destroys house in Pittsburgh area; cause under investigation

CRESCENT, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people were found dead after an explosion that destroyed a house in the Pittsburgh area near the Ohio River. Allegheny County emergency dispatchers said the blast in Crescent Township in the northwest Pittsburgh suburbs was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Aerial images from the scene showed smoking ruins with the structure reduced to rubble and some large pieces lodged in trees above. Chief Andrew Tomer of the Crescent Township fire department said a man and woman were found dead at the scene. The county medical examiner’s office will confirm their identities and determine the cause and manner of death. The cause is under investigation.

