Michigan man who was accidently shot in face with ghost gun sues manufacturer and former friend
By COREY WILLIAMS
Associated Press
A 19-year-old Michigan man who lost his right eye after being shot with a firearm made from a ghost gun kit is suing his former best friend who accidently shot him and the Pennsylvania company that sold his friend the kit. The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in Washtenaw County Circuit Court, alleges that JSD Supply sold two ghost gun kits in April 2021 to Guy Boyd’s then-17-year-old friend without verifying the teen’s age or whether he could legally possess a pistol. Boyd was shot in the face less than two months later. The lawsuit accuses JSD Supply and Boyd’s former friend of negligence. Ghost guns are privately made firearms that don’t have serial numbers.