Mississippi will allow quicker Medicaid coverage during pregnancy to try to help women and babies

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a new law that will allow women to receive Medicaid coverage earlier in pregnancy. It’s an effort to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies in a poor state with the nation’s worst rate of infant mortality. The law will take effect July 1. It will allow up to 60 days of “presumptive eligibility” for Medicaid. That means a pregnant woman’s outpatient medical care will be paid by Medicaid while her application for coverage by the government insurance program is being considered. Processing Medicaid applications can take weeks, and physicians say early prenatal care is important.

