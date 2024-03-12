Nebraska governor approves regulations to allow gender-affirming care for minors

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has approved regulations tied to a new Nebraska law restricting gender-affirming care for minors. The approved regulations mostly mirror temporary ones adopted last October, when the law went into effect. They include a seven-day waiting period for anyone under 19 to start puberty-blocking medications or hormone treatments. Transgender minors must also undergo at least 40 hours of “gender-identity-focused” therapy that is “clinically neutral” before receiving any medical treatments meant to affirm their gender identities. The new law passed last session bans gender-affirming surgeries for trans youth under 19. It also required the state’s chief medical officer to spell out when and how those youth can receive other care.

