Ohio’s Republican primaries for US House promise crowded ballots and a heated toss-up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans vying for candidacy in Ohio’s upcoming March primary might be running for increasingly red congressional seats, but that doesn’t make for an uneventful election next week — especially as the GOP seeks a champion to flip the district of the longest serving woman in Congress. This year’s GOP primaries include a jam-packed southern Ohio race, the future representation of East Palestine more than a year after a toxic train derailment and an ever-exciting toss up district that could unseat U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur. Democrats also have their own primary challenges in the more urban and solidly-left districts, but those battles have not been as closely watched as the diverse GOP match-ups in the securely red districts.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

