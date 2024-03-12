Pakistani authorities bar visitors for imprisoned ex-PM Khan for 2 weeks, citing possible attack
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have barred visitors to the country’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan after receiving intelligence about a possible attack on the prison where he is held. Under a government order, no visitors will be allowed to meet with Khan or other inmates at the Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi for two weeks for security reasons. The order came days after authorities increased security at the prison. It is unclear whether the intelligence obtained by authorities was about Khan or about other inmates in separate barracks, including militants who are on trial.