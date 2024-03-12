Pakistani authorities bar visitors for imprisoned ex-PM Khan for 2 weeks, citing possible attack

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have barred visitors to the country’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan after receiving intelligence about a possible attack on the prison where he is held. Under a government order, no visitors will be allowed to meet with Khan or other inmates at the Adiala prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi for two weeks for security reasons. The order came days after authorities increased security at the prison. It is unclear whether the intelligence obtained by authorities was about Khan or about other inmates in separate barracks, including militants who are on trial.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.