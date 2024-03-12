Ramadan kicks off in much of Asia, a day after most of the Middle East

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk, began at sunrise Tuesday in much of Asia, a day after many Muslims in the Middle East began their fasts. In the Muslim lunar calendar, months begin only when the new moon is sighted, which can lead to variations of a day or two. In Indonesia, where 90% of the population of 277 million practice Islam, celebrations ranged from colorful torchlight parades, to cleaning family graves, to preparing food for pre-dawn breakfasts and elaborate post-sundown meals known as “iftars.” But in Malaysia, critics said that food waste increases by up to 20% during Ramadan and urged worshipers not to overbuy.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.