Savannah plans a supersized 200th anniversary celebration of its beloved St. Patrick’s Day parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Savannah, Georgia’s oldest city, is planning a supersized celebration as it marks the 200th anniversary of its beloved St. Patrick’s Day parade. City Manager Jay Melder says he’s expecting historic crowds for the Irish-themed parade Saturday. More than 18,000 hotel rooms in the area are nearly sold out. The parade itself will feature more than 23 marching bands, waving dignitaries and floats pulled by pickup trucks. Bars are stuffing their storerooms with extra kegs of beer. The origins of Savannah’s parade were far more modest. The first procession was held in 1824, as Irish immigrants marched in procession to hear the regional Roman Catholic bishop speak at a church service.

