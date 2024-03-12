Scott Peterson appears virtually in California court as LA Innocence Project takes up murder case

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson appeared virtually in court, nearly 20 years after he was convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Laci, and dumping her body into San Francisco Bay in 2002. The Los Angeles Innocence Project has taken up Peterson’s case and has asked a court to order new DNA tests and allow its investigators to look for new evidence. A jury found Peterson guilty of murder in the deaths of Laci and their unborn child. In January, the Los Angeles Innocence Project says it filed motions in San Mateo County Superior Court on his behalf to investigate Peterson’s innocence claim. The 51-year-old Peterson appeared in court Tuesday via Zoom for a status conference.

