Staff at a Virginia wildlife center pretend to be red foxes as they care for an orphaned kit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Employees of the Richmond Wildlife Center in Virginia are doing their best to act like mother foxes as they feed and care for an orphaned kit that found her way into their care. In a video posted to the center’s Facebook page Tuesday, Executive Director Melissa Stanley is shown wearing a red fox mask and rubber gloves while feeding the kit from a syringe. Stanley said the kit was admitted to the wildlife center on Feb. 29 after a man walking his dog found her in an alley in Richmond. The wildlife center plans to transfer the kit to another rescue organization in northern Virginia so she can live with three other kits her same age and eventually they can all be released together into the wild.

By DENISE LAVOIE and LEA SKENE Associated Press

