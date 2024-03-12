Supreme Court extends pause on Texas law that would allow state police to arrest migrants
By ACACIA CORONADO
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Supreme Court has extended a pause on a Texas law that would allow state police to arrest migrants accused of crossing into the U.S. illegally. The Tuesday order by Justice Samuel Alito extended the hold on the law until Monday. It came a day before Alito’s previous hold was set to expire and gives the high court an extra week to consider the controversial state immigration enforcement law. Supreme Court justices stepped in last week after the law was set to take effect when the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed it to proceed. U.S. District Judge David Ezra had rejected the law, calling it unconstitutional.