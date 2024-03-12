Trial date postponed for ex-elected official accused of killing Las Vegas journalist

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Las Vegas-area elected official accused of killing an investigative journalist will not go on trial next week. A Nevada judge on Tuesday postponed Robert Telles’ trial but did not immediately set a new date. Telles has pleaded not guilty in the September 2022 stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. Prosecutors say more time is needed to review key cellphone and computer records for evidence in the case. Telles, a Democrat, previously served as the Clark County administrator of estates. He’s scheduled to be back in court in two weeks.

