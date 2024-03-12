Wisconsin elections review shows recall targeting GOP leader falls short of signatures needed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Supporters of former President Donald Trump who organized an effort to recall Wisconsin’s top elected Republican did not gather enough signatures to trigger the recall election. That is based on an initial review by the state elections commission released Tuesday. However, questions remain over whether additional signatures could be counted. There are questions about which district boundaries should be in place for the recall because of newly drawn maps the Legislature passed last month. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos angered Trump backers after the 2020 election narrowly won by President Joe Biden when he refused to impeach the official who oversees the battleground state’s elections.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.