Ally of late Navalny accuses ‘Putin’s henchmen’ of attacking him in Lithuania, vows not to give up

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Leonid Volkov, the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s close associate and top strategist, has Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “henchmen” of being behind a brutal attack that left him hospitalized in Lithuania’s capital and vowed to “not give up. Police said an assailant attacked Volkov on Tuesday as he arrived in a car at his Vilnius home, where he lives in exile. The attacker smashed one of his car’s windows, sprayed tear gas into his eyes and hit him with a hammer, police said. He was hospitalized but later released. The 43-year-old vowed in a video posted Wednesday on Telegram not to give up.

