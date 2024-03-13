Another dangerous amoeba has been linked to neti pots and nasal rinsing. Here’s what to know

NEW YORK (AP) — Researchers have linked another kind of amoeba to nasal rinsing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday published a report that for the first time connects Acanthamoeba infections to use of neti pots and other nasal rinsing devices. For years, scientists have known people can become infected with a different germ — a brain-eating amoeba — through the misuse of neti pots. Officials also are renewing their warning against using common tap water for nasal rinsing. The CDC recommends using boiled, sterile or distilled water. If tap water is used, it must be boiled first.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.