Austria expels 2 diplomats from Russia’s Embassy in Vienna. An official says it’s related to spying

VIENNA (AP) — The Austrian government says that it has ordered two diplomats from Russia’s Embassy in Vienna to leave the country. The Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said that the two Russian diplomats had “engaged in acts incompatible with their diplomatic status” and have been declared “personae non gratae.” It provided no further details about the actions of the two. They were given until March 19 to leave Austria. An Austrian official with knowledge of the matter said the expulsions were related to spying. The Russian Embassy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

