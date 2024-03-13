Bill that could ban TikTok passed in the House. Here’s what to know
By HALELUYA HADERO
AP Business Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) — TikTok once again finds itself in a precarious position as lawmakers in Washington move forward with a bill that could lead to a nationwide ban on the platform. The House on Wednesday passed legislation that would ban TikTok if its China-based owner ByteDance doesn’t sell its stakes in the popular social media platform within six months of the bill’s enactment. Here’s what you need to know.