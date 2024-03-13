Edmunds: Which three-row EV is best? Edmunds compares the Kia EV9 and Rivian R1S

The electric three-row SUV segment is small but quickly growing. The all-new Kia EV9 is one of the latest electric family haulers to hit the market and is one of our top electric performers. It’s more affordable than similarly sized rivals and is one of the few non-luxury three-row electric SUVs available this year. But it’s up against tough competition, including the highly rated Rivian R1S. Does Kia’s latest EV have what it takes to go up against the more expensive and luxurious Rivian? Find out here.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.