Elon Musk visits a Tesla plant near Berlin as production resumes after a suspected arson attack

GRUENHEIDE, Germany (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is visiting the electric car maker’s first European plant as production resumes at the factory just outside Berlin about a week after a suspected arson attack cut its power supply. The head of the employee council said Musk was expected at a “team huddle” with employees at the plant in the Gruenheide municipality. Reporters at the scene could see his arrival from a distance on Wednesday. Production at Tesla’s plant in Gruenheide came to a standstill on Tuesday last week. The electricity supply to the plant was restored on Monday evening.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.