Hunter Biden gun case could go to trial as soon as June — if judge refuses motions to dismiss

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden could face trial in Delaware on federal firearms charges as soon as June, in the midst of his father’s reelection campaign. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika set the tentative date during a short telephonic hearing Wednesday, though she is still weighing several defense motions to toss out the case against the president’s son that could yet derail any potential trial. The trial would begin June 3 and could last up to nine days. A separate trial on tax charges against him in California is now tentatively set to begin later that month.

