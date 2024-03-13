Kenya’s president reaffirms commitment to deploy a police force to Haiti to help quell gang violence
By TOM ODULA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s President William Ruto says the country will still lead a U.N.-backed multi-national police force to help quell gang violence in Haiti once a transitional presidential council is formed in the Caribbean country. Ruto said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had briefed him on the latest developments in Haiti and that he assured Blinken of Kenya’s commitment to deploy a police force to Haiti. Ruto’s announcement came a day after Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said Kenya had put on hold the deployment of 1,000 of its policemen until a clear administration is in place in Haiti.