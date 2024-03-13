Massachusetts man gets prison for making bomb threat to Arizona election office

PHOENIX (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced three years and six months in federal prison for making an online threat to bomb then-Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ election office. The Justice Department said James Clark’s sentencing on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix followed his guilty plea last August to sending a communication containing a bomb threat to an election official. The 2001 threat was one of many made against Hobbs, a Democrat, after then-Republican President Donald Trump claimed without evidence the 2020 presidential election had been stolen. Democrat Joe Biden won in Arizona by about 10,000 votes. An email request for comment was left Wednesday with Clark’s court-appointed federal public defender in Phoenix.

