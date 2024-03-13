Meriden officer suspended for 5 days after video shows him punching a motorist while off duty

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer was suspended for five days and arrested on assault charges after punching a motorist during an altercation while off duty in December. Dash cam video made public following a freedom of information request shows Meriden police Corporal Allen Ganter punching the motorist, Thomas Brocuglio, in the face through his driver’s side window after the two argued on December 8, 2023, over why Ganter wasn’t turning right at a red light. Ganter was charged with 3rd-degree assault and breach of peace. Meriden police said Ganter violated the department’s rules of conduct and he was suspended for five days without pay. He also is required to attend mandatory de-escalation training for three years.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.