Michigan jury returning to decide fate of school shooter’s father in deaths of 4 students
By ED WHITE
Associated Press
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A jury in Michigan is set to resume deliberations in a trial that will determine whether another parent will be held responsible for a mass school shooting committed by a son. The jury heard closing arguments in a suburban Detroit court Wednesday. James Crumbley is the father of Ethan Crumbley, who killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021. The father is charged with involuntary manslaughter. He’s accused of failing to secure a gun at home and ignoring his son’s deteriorating mental health. James Crumbley’s lawyer says he had no idea that Ethan was capable of a school shooting. The mother, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted last month.