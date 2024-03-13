North Korea’s Kim drives new-type tank during drills and calls for efforts to prepare for war
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has joined his troops in training to operate newly developed battle tanks and called for bigger efforts to prepare for war. The North’s tank training was seen as a response to the annual 11-day South Korean-U.S. military drills that are to end later Thursday. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency says the training happened on Wednesday to inspect tankmen’s combat capabilities and involved the new-type main battle tank. It says Kim mounted one of the new-type tanks and drove it himself.