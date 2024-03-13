Olivia Munn reveals she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy

Olivia Munn has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy, thanking her doctors and urging fans to calculate their own risk assessment. She says in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she was lucky it was caught in time. Munn said she took a genetic test in February 2023 and was negative for all cancers. Even so, her doctor decided to calculate her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score and that “saved my life,” Munn wrote. She had a double mastectomy 30 days after the biopsy and has had four surgeries in the past 10 months. She said she kept it private because “I needed to catch my breath.”

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.