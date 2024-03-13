People injured at law enforcement training facility in Southern California, the FBI says

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say people have been injured during law enforcement exercises at an FBI training facility in Southern California. An FBI spokesperson said Wednesday that officers with one of the bureau’s law enforcement partners were using the facility in Irvine when the unspecified accident occurred. She says no FBI personnel were injured. Further details aren’t immediately available. The facility south of Los Angeles hosts firearms training and qualifications tests for the FBI and local law enforcement agencies.

