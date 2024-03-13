Republican senators reveal their version of Kentucky’s next two-year budget

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Senate Republicans have revealed their version of the state’s next two-year budget. Their plan proposes more funding for the main K-12 school funding formula. And it would double the amount of performance-based funding going to public universities. The spending blueprint could be voted on later Wednesday in the full Senate, hours after it cleared a Senate committee. The ultimate version of the spending plan will be hashed out in coming days by House and Senate conferees. Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers. A separate spending bill headed to the Senate would tap into the state’s massive budget reserves to make a number of one-time investments.

