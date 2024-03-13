Republican Valadao and Democrat Salas advance in California’s competitive 22nd district

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas will face each other in November in California’s competitive 22nd congressional district. The pairing offers a rematch of the contest in 2022. Valadao beat Salas by less than 4,000 votes. The district runs through California’s Central Valley farm belt and includes part of Bakersfield. Voter registration favors Democrats. But Valadao has consistently represented the area since 2013, except for one two-year term. The race is one of a handful in California that will be key to determining which party controls the U.S. House.

