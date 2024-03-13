The drama in Russia’s election is all about what Putin will do with another 6 years in power

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — As Vladimir Putin heads for another six-year term as Russia’s president, there’s little electoral drama in the race. What he does after he crosses the finish line, however, is what’s drawing attention and, for many observers, provoking anxiety. The voting that concludes on Sunday is all but certain to allow Putin to remain in office until 2030, giving him a full three decades of leading Russia as either president or prime minister. The heft of that long tenure and the thorough suppression of effective domestic opposition voices gives Putin a very strong hand. That’s bolstered by surprising resilience in the economy, Moscow’s consistent military advances in Ukraine and flagging support for aid to Kyiv from Washington and other quarters.

