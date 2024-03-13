UK’s Conservatives say the party’s biggest donor made racist comments, but they will keep his money

LONDON (AP) — A minister in Britain’s Conservative government says the party does not plan to give back 10 million pounds ($12.8 million) it received in the past year from a donor who made comments that have been condemned as racist. The government is under pressure from some of its own lawmakers to return the donation from business executive Frank Hester, who is the Conservative Party’s biggest donor. He reportedly said in 2019 that opposition lawmaker Diane Abbott made him “want to hate all Black women.” Abbott is Britain’s longest-serving Black legislator. Britain’s political parties are trying to build up funds for election campaigns later this year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.