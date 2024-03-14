A Mississippi police officer made an arrested man lick urine off jail floor, court document says

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer was set to plead guilty to federal civil rights charge on an accusation that he forced an arrested man to lick his own urine off the floor of a jail cell. Michael Christian Green was scheduled to appear in court Thursday. Documents unsealed Wednesday show Green arrested the man Dec. 23. Jail security footage showed the officer threatened to beat the man before forcing him to lick urine from the floor. Pearl Mayor Jake Windham says Thursday that the city and its police department have no tolerance for that behavior. Green’s attorney was not immediately available.

