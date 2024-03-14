British high court rules Australian computer scientist not mysterious bitcoin founder as he claims

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s high court has ruled that an Australian computer scientist is not, as he claimed, the mysterious creator of the bitcoin cryptocurrency. Craig Wright has for eight years claimed that he was the man behind “Satoshi Nakamoto,” the pseudonym that masked the identity of the creator of bitcoin. His claim was dismissed Thursday by Justice James Mellor following a trial brought forward by the Crypto Open Patent Alliance, a non-profit group of technology and cryptocurrency firms. The organization claimed Wright had created an “elaborate false narrative” and forged documents to suggest he was Satoshi and had “terrorized” those who questioned him. Wright, who attended the start of the five-week trial, denied the allegations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.