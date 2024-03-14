Top Democrat Schumer calls for new elections in Israel, saying Netanyahu has ‘lost his way’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling on Israel to hold new elections. Schumer says he believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “lost his way” amid the Israeli bombardment of Gaza and a growing humanitarian crisis there. Schumer is the first Jewish majority leader in the Senate and the highest-ranking Jewish official in the U.S.. He will strongly criticize Netanyahu in a lengthy speech Thursday morning on the Senate floor. In prepared remarks obtained by The Associated Press, Schumer says the prime minister has been “too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows.”

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ELLEN KNICKMEYER Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.